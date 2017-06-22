Economy KRA blocks Joho's pin, unable to file returns

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho. file photo | nmg

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho is unable to file his tax returns after his Kenya Revenue Authority Personal Identification Number was blocked.

Through his communication director Mr Richard Chacha, Mr Joho said it is impossible for him to file his tax returns as required by law.

“We know this is a continuation of Jubilee’s Government attempts to muzzle the governor over his political stand and for being bold on issues affecting his people,” said Mr Chacha.

Mr Chacha said no amount of intimidation will change the vocal governor’s course in politics.

Mr Chacha said the government has fought Mr Joho and his family from all angles saying he (Governor) does not mind if it is the price he will have to pay for defending his people and speaking the truth.

The Business Daily has learnt that the KRA PIN of two of his brothers, Mr Abubakar and Mr Hussein, had also been blocked and they could not file their returns.

Mr Joho is currently out of the country for the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

In March this year, the High Court suspended a demand for Sh90 million taxes allegedly owed to KRA by a firm associated with the family of the governor.

Justice Eric Ogola suspended the taxman from demanding or issuing any notices for the taxes allegedly owed until the determination of a case filed by Portside Freight Terminal Ltd or further orders.

The orders were pursuant to the grant of leave to operate as a stay issued to the freight company to apply for orders against KRA.

The freight firm which says it does not admit the Sh90 million taxes alleged owed wants KRA prohibited from issuing the notices for the years 2008 to 2011 or any years thereafter.

The Governor has also filed a petition at the High Court in Mombasa challenging investigations on him over alleged fake examination result slip.