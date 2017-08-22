Economy Kenya targets Kazakhstan export market

Trade PS Chris Kiptoo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya will use next week’s trade expo in Kazakhstan as a platform to diversify its share of the export market to the country from the current 0.16 per cent.

Trade PS Chris Kiptoo said the import value of Kazakhstan is $30 billion annually and Kenya accounts for only Sh47 million of the market share.

He said tea forms 97 per cent of the total exports to the country.

“We are going to use the expo as an opportunity to boost export of other goods to Kazakhstan, which is a potential market for Kenyan goods,” said Dr Kiptoo at a media briefing in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The government, he said, aims to export of fresh produce, which accounts for $1.1 billion of Kazakhstani imports and textile and apparel that stands at $900 million.