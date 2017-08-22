Kenya targets Kazakhstan export market

Economy
Kenya targets Kazakhstan export marketTuesday, August 22, 2017 20:50
Kenya will use next week’s trade expo in Kazakhstan as a platform to diversify its share of the export market to the country from the current 0.16 per cent.
Trade PS Chris Kiptoo said the import value of Kazakhstan is $30 billion annually and Kenya accounts for only Sh47 million of the market share.
He said tea forms 97 per cent of the total exports to the country.
“We are going to use the expo as an opportunity to boost export of other goods to Kazakhstan, which is a potential market for Kenyan goods,” said Dr Kiptoo at a media briefing in Nairobi on Tuesday.
The government, he said, aims to export of fresh produce, which accounts for $1.1 billion of Kazakhstani imports and textile and apparel that stands at $900 million.
“We have a lot of fresh produce that we can export to Kazakhstan, instead of relying on Netherlands, which is our major market at the moment for these commodities, we can diversify to other markets as well,” he said. Kazakhstan is among the top 10 buyers of Kenyan tea.
