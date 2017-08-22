Economy Knec bars non-teacher exam supervisors

Knec acting chief executive Mercy Karogo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has barred non-teachers from being supervisors or invigilators in national examinations starting November as it moves to eliminate malpractices.

In the guidelines to field officers, county directors of education and centre managers who are undergoing one-week training, only qualified teachers that will be allowed to manage the examinations.

“Knec still gets unqualified personnel supervising and invigilating in some examination centres,” said Knec acting chief executive Mercy Karogo in a brief to officers.

In a directive that comes two months to the start of the national examinations, the Knec official cautioned against recruitment of supervisors and invigilators with questionable qualifications.

The training started on Monday and will end on Friday in all sub- counties.

Ms Karogo also directed the Teachers Service Commission sub-county directors to identify teachers of high integrity to supervise and invigilate examinations.