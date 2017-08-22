Knec bars non-teacher exam supervisors

Economy
Knec bars non-teacher exam supervisorsTuesday, August 22, 2017 20:44
Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has barred non-teachers from being supervisors or invigilators in national examinations starting November as it moves to eliminate malpractices.
In the guidelines to field officers, county directors of education and centre managers who are undergoing one-week training, only qualified teachers that will be allowed to manage the examinations.
“Knec still gets unqualified personnel supervising and invigilating in some examination centres,” said Knec acting chief executive Mercy Karogo in a brief to officers.
In a directive that comes two months to the start of the national examinations, the Knec official cautioned against recruitment of supervisors and invigilators with questionable qualifications.
The training started on Monday and will end on Friday in all sub- counties.
Ms Karogo also directed the Teachers Service Commission sub-county directors to identify teachers of high integrity to supervise and invigilate examinations.
“Supervisors and invigilators must not be allowed to administer examinations in any institution for more than two consecutive years,” said Ms Karogo, adding that the officers should not be posted to schools adjacent to where they teach.
