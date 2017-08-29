Menu
Economy

Knec launches recruitment of chief executive

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 21:38
By OUMA WANZALA
Knec acting chief executive officer Mercy Karogo. FILE PHOTO | NMG
The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has kicked off the recruitment of a substantive chief executive officer two months to the start of the national examinations.

On Tuesday, the council led by Prof George Magoha invited candidates who are holders of a Master’s degree in Education or other fields to submit their applications by September 29.

The current acting chief executive officer Mercy Karogo has been holding the position since April 1 when she replaced Dr Joseph Kivilu who was kicked out after massive cheating in national examinations.

“The candidates must have experience of at least 10 years in matters pertaining to education, training, research, policy formulation and procedures of government,” states the advert in local dailies which also requires the candidate to meet the requirement of chapter six of the constitution on leadership and integrity.

Prof Magoha said the candidate will hold office for five years and will be eligible for re-appointment for one further term subject to a satisfactory performance appraisal by the council.

