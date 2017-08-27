Economy Lack of zinc risks driving many Kenyans crazy

About 80 per cent of school children lack zinc. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A majority of Kenyans are at the risk of suffering from mental health disorders due to lack of zinc in their diet, a recent survey shows.

The Kenya Micro-Nutrient Survey (KMNS) survey conducted through 2016 — and which is yet to be released to the public— shows that 77 per cent of Kenyans suffer from zinc deficiency.

Zinc deficiency causes mental health disorders, impaired immune function, anorexia, short stature and skin problems.

The survey states that pre-school kids are the most affected with a deficiency levels at 81.6 per cent, school age children have a 79 per cent prevalence, men at 77.4 per cent while pregnant and non-pregnant women are at 67.9 per cent and 79.9 per cent, respectively.

The report further states that poor households and those living in rural areas are the worst affected. “In children, the risk of zinc deficiency increases with the introduction of complementary foods, as these foods are mainly cereal-based, which have lower nutrient densities.

Complementary foods also contain high concentrations of phytates and polyphenols that inhibit the intestinal absorption of dietary zinc,” the survey said.

World Health Organisation (WHO) says the deficiency is related to inadequate intake and absorption of Zinc from diet and excess loss of the nutrient through diarrhoea.