Economy Lavish pay in House Speakers’ job battle

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The fight for the positions of National Assembly and Senate Speakers is set to intensify in the next two weeks with the winners set to be the third highest paid State employees behind the President and Deputy President.

The office of the Speaker comes with huge privileges, including a hefty pay cheque and the trappings of power.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart, Ekwee Ethuro, will face other contestants for the coveted job once MPs are sworn in.

The two will be banking on the support of 349 MPs and 67 senators who will elect new Speakers for the 12th Parliament whose opening deadline is September 6.

Contestants for the Speakers’ post are required by law to send in their nominations, backed by at least 20 MPs, 48 hours before the House convenes to start a new term.

The lawmakers elect the speakers shortly after taking their oath of office.

The office of the Speaker of the Senate and that of the National Assembly come with a monthly pay of Sh1,155,000 while that of the deputy gets Sh924,000.

The office also has hefty responsibility perks, foreign trips, free residence, medical cover, security personnel and chase cars, among others.

Joyce Laboso who deputised Mr Muturi is the new governor for Bomet County while Kembi Gitura, who was Ethuro’s deputy, lost the Muranga County Senate seat to former Kiharu MP Irungu Kang’ata.

Both Mr Muturi and Mr Ethuro are looking to retain their seats, but are likely to face stiff opposition.

The duo’s term ends immediately after the new MPs are sworn into office.

The National Assembly has an official residence for the Speaker at Nairobi’s upmarket Runda estate. The Parliamentary Service Commission has leased an official residence for the Senate Speaker.

The two Speakers enjoy medical cover for themselves, spouses and children of up to Sh20 million annually. They also get car loans of up to Sh7 million and mortgages of up to Sh20 million.

At their disposal also are unlimited foreign trips that come with lucrative out-of-pocket allowances, especially when they travel to Europe and North America. Their spouses are also entitled to one foreign trip a year to a destination of their choice.

The Speakers are entitled to a daily per diem allowance of $724 (Sh75,296) for travel to the US, Sh88,122 (UK) and Sh98,176 to United Arab Emirates.