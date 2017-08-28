Economy Lawmakers to hand in CVs ahead of swearing-in fete

Michael Sialai, clerk of the National Assembly. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Each of the 418 members elected to Parliament is set to start handing their curriculum vitae (CVs) to the clerks of National Assembly and the Senate.

The Elections Act, 2011 as amended in 2017 requires that MPs elected after the August 2017 General Election be university graduates.

“A person may be nominated as a candidate for an election under this Act only if that person — in the case of a Member of Parliament, a degree from a university recognised in Kenya or in the case of Member of a County Assembly, a degree from a university recognised in Kenya,” Section 22 of the Act states.

The MPs had previously shielded themselves from the requirement of the law.

“Notwithstanding subsection (1), this section shall come into force and shall apply to qualifications for candidates in the general elections to be held after the 2017 General Elections,” the amendment to the law states.

The 2011 Elections Act required holders of a certificate, diploma or other post-secondary school qualification acquired after a period of at least three months study, recognised by the relevant ministry as the minimum qualification for one to be nominated as a candidate in an election.

The new MPs will undergo a two-day orientation of Parliament where they will be registered, issued with parliamentary identity cards and chamber access cards, among others.

Unlike in the past when MPs were at liberty to provide data on their education background after being sworn-in, this time, it will be a pre-condition that they provide CVs as they get registered ahead of swearing in ceremony.