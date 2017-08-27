Economy MPs in House orientation, swearing in on Thursday

The National Assembly buildings in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

New MPs will Tuesday begin orientation for two days ahead of the swearing in ceremony on Thursday. The MPs will also undergo a week-long induction once sworn into office.

Tuesday’s activities will include providing MPs with nomination papers for those seeking to run for the Speakers post ahead of elections on Thursday.

“We are going to have a pre-swearing in briefing for all elected lawmakers. This will entail rehearsals ahead of the National Assembly swearing in ceremony,” National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai said.

He said the MPs will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the large number. “We have lined up a number of activities to orient first time MPs to Parliament.

We will use the occasion to receive their certificates from returning officers declaring that they are the duly elected MPs,” Mr Sialai said in an interview.

He said Parliament will then register and issue the lawmakers with identity cards.

“We will also receive their curriculum vitae, photographs and other relevant information as well as register them for medical insurance,” he said.

Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye said all senators will be required to attend the induction on Wednesday.