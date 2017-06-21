Economy MPs perks at risk as committee sizes cut

Speaker Justin Muturi (R) and Majority leader Eden Duale (L). FILE PHOTO | NMG

The number of MPs sitting in parliamentary committees has been reduced by 12 in what is set to cut the monthly sitting allowances lawmakers take home

The membership of all House committees, except the Budget and Appropriations, have been cut from 29 to 17 in changes to the Standing Orders that was approved before the 11th Parliament went on indefinite end-of-term recess.

Parliament had 30 committees, meaning that it had 870 committee seats divided among the 349 legislators.

This meant that each MP sat in between three to four committees, offering them an opportunity to earn more from sitting perks.

Each of the 349 members of the National Assembly earns Sh5,000 per sitting while committee chairs earn Sh15,000, taking the lawmakers’ monthly take home to more than Sh1 million.

Though the Kenyan Constitution has made it difficult for MPs to set their monthly salaries, the legislators have continued to raid the taxpayers using a wide range of allowances earned, riding on the back of a deal that the Deputy President William Ruto brokered in 2013.

The deal, for instance, removed the Salaries and Remuneration Commission’s (SRC) cap on the number of times parliamentary committees can sit, opening the door for MPs to sit more and earn allowances.

The SRC had restricted committee meetings to a maximum of four per week, but the MPs can hold as many sessions as they deem necessary.

The amendments to the Standing Orders which will take effect at the beginning of the 12th Parliament in September will see a reduction of 42 per cent of the membership of each committee.

There are two joint committees where Senators and members of the National Assembly sit and 28 other committees.

Following the changes to the House rules, the MPs created five new committees including one that will be mandated to scrutinise accounts of political parties, the Constituencies Development Fund (CDF) and other specialised funds.

The Special Funds Accounts Committee (SFAC) will deal with examination or accounts of specialised funds like Women Enterprise and Youth Enterprise Fund.

There was no committee specifically assigned the task of scrutinising CDF audit reports as well as audited accounts of political parties, women and youth funds.