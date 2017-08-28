Economy Nairobi to use experience at WTO to support four African states

Foreign Affairs secretary, Amina Mohamed. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

Kenya will use its long stint at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to support four African countries set to join the global agency for the first time.

Foreign Affairs secretary, Amina Mohamed said on Monday the government will provide technical expertise to Comoros, Sudan, Ethiopia and Somalia, which are currently in the process of being admitted to the WTO.

“The accession process to the WTO is often complex and demanding. It requires financial and technical commitment by acceding countries as well as, a political will at the highest level,” said Mrs Mohamed.

Kenya has been a WTO member since it was founded in 1995 to handle global market access and settle trade disputes.

Nairobi is hosting a three-day regional ministerial dialogue conference, which is being attended by ministers from four Horn of Africa states seeking the WTO admission.

The four Horn of Africa ministers have been joined by participants from China, Liberia, Oman, Yemen and Seychelles, which joined the WTO recently.

South Sudan, which had expressed interest to join WTO is also represented at the forum organised by the WTO secretariat in partnership with the government of Kenya and the University of Nairobi.