Economy Principals issue Matiang’i with fresh demands

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Secondary school principals have placed a raft of demands before the Ministry of Education, among them the immediate re-imbursement of the second phase of the school capitation funds.

The Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KSSHA) chairman Indimuli Kahi spelt out the demands to Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i at the Wild Waters Centre in Mombasa during the teachers’ ongoing 42nd annual conference.

“Due to the usual late disbursement, we are not able to plan well and on time. We demand immediate reimbursement after this conference,” he said.

Mr Kahi called for the streamlining of infrastructural resources, saying the distribution as of now, was skewed where some schools received the lion’s share, others a little “while a number of them get nothing at all”.

He told the Ministry of Education to reduce activities in the extra-curriculum calendars saying it is too congested. He asked the ministry to revoke the rule that gives students the role to elect their prefects.

“We gave the students freedom to elect prefects but this was a mistake. We have realised that most of the prefects elected do not support school administrations,” he said.