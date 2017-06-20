Economy Pupils’ reading skills improve on Sh7.3bn literacy programme

Pupils at Kosawo Primary School in Kisumu use tablets. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A Sh7.3 billion ($73 million) literacy programme has significantly boosted the reading abilities of Kenyan children, increasing four-fold the number of Class Two children that passed English fluency tests in 2016.

The Tusome programme has been implemented by the government with donor support from the United States and the United Kingdom.

A recently released study on the programme says that 47 per cent of Class Two pupils passed national benchmarks for English fluency in 2016, up from 12 per cent in 2015.

The number of Class One pupils that could read Kiswahili words had grown from 30 per cent in 2015 to 55 per cent last year.

“Not surprisingly, education experts across the world are looking to Kenya as Tusome is showing overwhelmingly positive results in every primary school in the country,” said USAid Kenya mission director Karen Freeman.

Tusome is a national programme that has targeted 5.4 million pupils in public schools.

So far 98 per cent of Class One and Class Two teachers in the country have been trained. Additionally, more than 20 million books have been distributed to schools.

The programme is supposed to close in 2019. In addition to training teachers and providing reading material, the programme also champions real-time evaluation of classes with regular observations.

The report recommends continued implementation of the programme to ensure that reading skills stick with learners as they progress academically. Improving the literacy of school-going children is a challenge for Kenya.

A January report the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) showed that majority of standard three pupils could not read English and Kiswahili work meant for standard one children.