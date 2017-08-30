Economy Sh2.5bn is released to primary schools

Sh2.5 billion has been released to schools as capitation for free primary education just a day after the start of third term.

Education Principal Secretary Bellio Kispang said Sh6.4billion for subsidised secondary education will be released to schools by Friday.

There are about 23,000 primary and 9,000 secondary schools across the country.

The release of the funds on time is set to ease the burden that school heads have been going through due to regular delays that have sometimes leading to a clash with suppliers who demand prompt payment.

“We want learning for this term to go on smoothly without any hitches,” said Dr Kipsang.

Two weeks ago, the government released about 18 per cent of last term’s capitation after delay, a move that paralysed management of most schools in second term.

According to the government schedule, it releases 50 per cent of the capitation in first term, 30 per cent in second term and 20 per cent in third term.

The government allocates Sh32 billion for subsidised secondary school education and Sh14 billion for free primary education annually.

The schools which re-opened on Monday will close on October 29 to allow for the start of national examinations in November for Class Eight and Form Four.

The fees structures for the different categories of public secondary schools indicate that the government pays a subsidy of Sh12,870 while parents pay Sh53,554 for those in boarding schools while those in day schools a parent is supposed to pay Sh9,370.

Parents with children in special schools are required to pay Sh37,210 while the government pays Sh32,600.

For primary schools, the government pays Sh1,420 per child per year.

Kenya Secondary School heads association (KESSHA) chairman Kahi Indimuli said release of capitation on time will enable schools to plan effectively. “We are going to have examination this term and early release will make us move forward as planned,” said Mr Indimuli.

Kenya Primary schools heads association Shem Ndolo echoed similar sentiments saying they will pay suppliers on time.

“Since 2013, schools have increased enrolment from 2.9 million to 3.9 million in early childhood development (ECD), 9.9 million to 10.1 million pupils in primary schools and 2.1 million to 2.6 million in secondary schools. The number of special needs education students from 107,000 to 132, 000,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta last week.

At the same time, Elimu Yetu Coalition has asked Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) to accord learners a good time as they prepare for examination.Knut has threatened to call for a strike if annual increment to teachers is not restored.

“We urge all stakeholders concerned being the Treasury and , Salaries and Remuneration Commission(SRC) and the Teachers Service Commission(TSC) as well as the Labour Ministry to proactively address the issue raised by Knut to pre-empt the strike,” said Ms Ouko who is the Coordinator of the education lobby group.

Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion has also demanded that the commission recognizes and compensate teachers who have attained higher qualifications aimed at promotions and salary increment from 2014.