SportPesa’s mega jackpot winner clears Helb loan

SportPesa’s mega jackpot winner clears Helb loanTuesday, June 20, 2017 20:48
SportPesa’s Sh221 million mega jackpot winner Samuel Abisai on Friday paid a lumpsum to clear his higher education loan.
Mr Abisai made a one-off payment of Sh256,000 to the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) and was awarded an undergraduate clearance certificate.
He had benefited from the loan while studying at the University of Nairobi.
“I made the decision to pay off this loan as a show of responsibility for the funds I was given while I was in the university and also to enable other deserving students access Helb loans,” said Mr Abisai.
He won the SportPesa jackpot in May this year after placing a bet of Sh200.
Mr Abisai, who was sponsored through school by an American woman whom he did not name, says it is his time to give back to society now that he has money.
Helb chief executive officer Charles Ringera said the board is committed to recover outstanding loans so as to sustain the current students in school.
