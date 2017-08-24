Economy
MPs to be sworn in on Thursday next weekThursday, August 24, 2017 10:44
The 12th Parliament will be inaugurated next week after President Uhuru Kenyatta gazetted the date of its first meeting as August 31.
Mr Kenyatta today published gazette notice number 219 appointing next Thursday as the first sitting of the National Assembly.
He also directed the Senate to sit on the same day at 2.30 p.m. through legal notice number 220.
“Notice is given that pursuant to Article 126(2) of the Constitution, I Uhuru Kenyatta, President..., give notice that the first sitting of the Twelfth Parliament-The National Assembly, shall be held at Parliament Buildings in the National Assembly Chamber, Nairobi, on August 31, 2017 at 2.30 Pm,” the Head of State said.
Mr Kenyatta, who is facing a presidential election challenge at the Supreme Court, is required by law to set a date for the first sitting of legislators.
“Whenever a new House is elected, the President, by notice in the Gazette, shall appoint the place and date for the first sitting of the new House, which shall be not more than thirty days after the election,” Article 126(2) of the Constitution states.
IEBC list
The move follows publication of the list of individuals who were elected to serve in the National Assembly by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
The polls agency is however expected to publish a notice of individuals nominated by political parties to serve in the National Assembly and the Senate.
There are 12 nomination slots in the National Assembly and 20 at the Senate, which have to be filled before August 31, the day the 12th Parliament first sits.
Elect Speakers
The agenda of the day, according to National Assembly Clerk, Michael Sialai, will be to swear in the 349 MPs and 67 Senators.
After the swearing in of lawmakers in both Senate and the National Assembly, they will then proceed to elect respective speakers and deputies.
Speakers Justin Muturi (National Assembly) and Ekwee Ethuro (Senate) are defending their seats.
Article 102 of the Constitution stipulates that the term of each House of Parliament expires on the date of the next general election. The term of the 11th Parliament expired on midnight August 7, 2017.
