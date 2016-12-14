Githu, Tobiko support petition seeking to end mandatory death term

Politics and policy

Experts want law declared unconstitutional because it imposes a sentence pre-determined by Parliament. PHORO | FILE

The Attorney- General and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) have thrown their weight behind an application seeking to abolish the ‘‘mandatory’’ death sentence for capital offences.

Prof Githu Muigai and Njagi Nderitu, for the DPP, agreed that the term ‘‘mandatory’’ in section 204 of the penal code has taken away judges’ discretion to fairly dispense justice in murder and robbery with violence cases.

The application has been filed by lawyer Fred Ngatia on behalf of Wilson Thirimbu Mwangi, and lawyer Kioko Kilukumi for Francis Karioko Muruatetu, who have been behind bars since 2003.

The two lawyers were appointed by former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga to act for the two convicts, pro-bono, because the questions raised are important in law and need to be addressed.

Mr Ngatia on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the law imposes a sentence that was pre-determined by Parliament and should be declared unconstitutional because judges have not been given an option to sentence the accused based on evidence before court.

“This application applies to all mandatory sentencing and if allowed, we want all those who had been subjected to the same to appear before court for re-sentencing,” said Mr Ngatia.

He explained that Mwangi and Muruatetu will have spent 17 years in custody by February next year, adding that if the court finds that their rights were violated by the mandatory sentencing, and that they ought to have served their sentences for a lesser period, then they should be compensated by an award of damages as they had lost their freedom for far too long.

Mr Kilukumi said that life sentence should also be defined so that a person can know the period to be served, adding that it should not be left to imply the lifetime of a convict.

The AG and DPP however disagreed with the request for an award of damages if the application is allowed, saying that what they are challenging is a question of law, and not their conviction which still stands to date.

“Their conviction by the High Court and Court of Appeal stands and they have not challenged it. We take it that they are fine with it. They are only challenging section 204 of the penal code where we are in agreement,” said Mr Nderitu.

Prof Muigai agreed that life sentence requires to be defined, adding that a judge should set the number of years to be served in life sentencing.

He said if the court finds mandatory death sentence to be violating the Constitution, Parliament will have to take up the matter from there by amending the laws to confirm with the Constitution.