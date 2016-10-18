In Finland, over 80 power distributors offer clients efficiency

Politics and policy

Finland has over 80 electricity distributors to serve 5.5 million people, a situation that has increased efficiency in the sector through competition.

The wide pool of power supply options has greatly favoured customers while forcing the electricity providers to continually up their game, lest they lose market.

“I can easily switch to another electricity provider whenever I feel shortchanged by my current supplier,” said Anu Lehtinen of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is this flexibility that Kenyan customers lack since they have to buy electricity from only Kenya Power.

Kenya’s Energy Bill, however, provides for the unbundling of Kenya Power’s distribution function.

If passed into law, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) will hive off the role of power purchase from Kenya Power and award it to an independent player.

The independent firm will shop around for the cheapest power including from neighbouring power-rich Ethiopia for sale to consumers at lower rates.

Kenya Power’s scope would be reduced to distribution and infrastructure maintenance, a proposal modelled on Britain.

Finland is a first world country with high income levels and the citizens enjoy free education and healthcare system.

But they are heavily taxed with their tax structure among the most simplified in the world.

Most of those interviewed were comfortable with the high taxes since the revenues are evident in the good infrastructure and they worry less about the burden of school fees and medical bills.

The country’s individual income tax can rise above 50 per cent, depending on the income levels.

But despite the massive infrastructure, Finland’s population is low and is dominated by the elderly as many young adults shelve plans to start families early.

The country has put emphasis on courses in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) to power the economy.