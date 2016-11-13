There’s room for redress when you are forced to quit hostile workplace

Home

An employee has the right to be heard before making a decision that is detrimental to wellbeing due to office frustration. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

Have you ever heard of employees who have been forced to resign from employment? You may be wondering how that would happen.

Was it that their employer put a pen in their hand and held a gun to their head forcing them to write a resignation letter?

Well, it would be inaccurate to say that these things do not happen, because the truth is; they do. However, those would be subject to criminal proceedings which for today is not our primary focus.

You probably know someone or are that person who reported to work one morning as usual only to find that your official email account was disabled.

Or, after a restful time off work from your annual leave, you reported back and suddenly found that you had no in-tray of duties to be carried out and this lasted for many weeks.

Perhaps you came back from maternity leave and were informed that your job description was downgraded together with your pay cheque.

It could even have been that after enjoying many years of working in the city, you were, unilaterally and without notice, transferred to work in a hardship area with no hardship allowance.

These are just some of the few examples of a creeping unfair labour practice which employers are applying to frustrate their employees into quitting employment.

What am I talking about? Constructive dismissal. You may have probably looked for it in the Kenyan Employment Act and noticed that it is not provided for.

That is because constructive dismissal is a concept underpinned on the notion that there is implied in a contract of employment a term that the employer will not, without reasonable and proper cause, conduct itself in a manner calculated to highly prejudice the legitimate expectations created in the employment contract.

The employment and labour relations court has settled that constructive dismissal is to be derived from a situation in the workplace, created by the employer which renders continuation of the employment relationship intolerable.

As a result the employee would be left with no option but to resign. Now, whereas “intolerable situation” is subjective, the objective test is whether the employer has committed a serious breach of the employment contract.

An employee has the right to be heard before making a decision that is detrimental to a legitimate expectation.

The Employment Act provides that certain key changes in the employment contract to be made by the employer; must be done in consultation with the employee and the employer must reflect the change and notify the employee of the change in writing.