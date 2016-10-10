How fourth quarter frenzy sparks drive to end the year with a bang

Home

Exercise physiologists have a name for that sudden burst of speed and energy at the end of a bout of exertion — they call it the end spurt, and just about anyone who has ever exercised has felt it.

There is something about knowing that we are just about to be done exercising that seems to make it much easier to push through the fatigue you might be feeling and to finish the effort.

This exercise analogy came to mind because my children reminded me to take them to Nairobi International Trade Fair. That is when it hit me that October is already here. Can you believe it? The year is going by so quickly.

Many of us start out with the best of intentions and set some personal goals for ourselves to achieve. And best of all, we give ourselves a whole year to hit them. The problem is that life happens. Distractions arise. Opportunities present themselves and our focus shifts to other things.

Many entrepreneurs head into the last quarter with a maniacal focus on hitting targets and finishing strong, often demanding heroic and herculean efforts from their teams to close that last deal and post those sales numbers.

But one thing is certain — how strong you finish in 2016 will be based on how well you planned, and how well you executed that plan. It is up to you to lead the plan for success during this crucial time in your fiscal year.

Champions have many things in common. One of them is the ability to rise to the occasion when the next move or non-move dictates the outcome. They especially love the “moment of truth” of the fourth quarter.

And just like the fourth quarter of basketball game, we are in the fourth quarter of our year. How are you doing? Are you off schedule, on schedule or ahead of schedule in reaching your goals and seeing your 2016 vision become reality?

The fourth quarter of 2016 can have many pitfalls. The holidays will shred time from the days remaining.

Even if you work them all, that does not mean you will reach your needed customers or clients.

There is a lot of noise in every fourth quarter of every year. Everyone is scrambling to meet his or her quotas and expectations. Everyone is juggling family, relationships, friends and business.

And not least of the challenges is the physical and emotional fatigue from a tough year that can hobble even the strongest of competitors.

Your job as team leader is to keep your team focused and motivated to end the year on a high note while laying a solid and decisive groundwork for a successful new year.

Back to my athlete analogy.