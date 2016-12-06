Boost for Kenyan startups as global networking club opens in Nairobi

Magazines

Hong Kong-based early stage venture capital firm Nest has opened its membership club for entrepreneurs and innovators in Nairobi.

Mett Nairobi, the new networking platform, will support local business founders and enable them to connect with leading entrepreneurs both locally and internationally.

Nest’s inaugural club was launched by the venture firm in Hong Kong in May this year and boasts of more than 800 members consisting of entrepreneurs, investors, small businesses and multi-national corporations.

Mett Nairobi plans to help local entrepreneurs gain direct access to Asia’s thriving startup economies, connecting them with investors and new business leads that provide opportunities to scale into new markets.

“Events at Mett stir up purposeful conversations, great learning and connections across cities to relevant people. Since our soft opening we have hosted 66 live events, over 150 members signed up and over 2,000 people are part of our community,” said Maurice Otieno, head of operations and ecosystem development at Mett.

Mett will host regular events, curated by its members, to drive thought leadership and encourage collaboration on topics on business and innovation. Mett Nairobi is located at the International Business Complex which also houses the Dusit D2 hotel.

Mr Otieno said the 3,500 square foot premises will be an ideal environment for entrepreneurs to engage in open dialogue and connect with some of the most influential members of Kenya’s startup and business communities.

He said the new club will give talented founders access to opportunities across the continent and globally.

“Through Mett we can connect different ecosystems across the globe and share learning and insight to form transformative partnerships and open innovation agendas,” he said.

Mett is a community-driven entrepreneurs’ club which connects people, ideas and resources. The platform was created to bring startups, innovators, influencers and companies from around the world closer and support them on their path to success.

Founded in 2010, privately-held Nest provides a range of resources to help businesses scale up including specialised services in marketing, strategy, funding and network development.