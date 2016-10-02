How increased focus on governance is creating room for young directors

Home

Boards have become more diversified to include a wide variety of professionals. PHOTO | FILE

A lot of businesses are putting a lot of emphasis on corporate governance principles. As a legal practitioner I have noticed a major shift in businesses’ adoption of good governance practices.

Many more businesses are seeking legal advice on how to set up good governance structures than was the case a few years ago.

I have noted that there are several reasons this is happening and , other than the theoretical benefits, many businesses now understand the importance of good governance for public image.

This is especially so for businesses that have a global expansion strategy and also for those that are seeking equity finance.

Any equity financier or venture capitalist would be keen to know the kind of governance structures that a business has. A large number of inquiries on good governance have been made by start-ups that are on the edge of growth.

Businesses that seek to establish good governance must first start by having in place a board of directors for companies, board of trustees for trusts and a board of management for other business forms.

The management board is not only for companies as even a sole proprietor can have in place a managerial board.

The importance of having a board is to be able to separate the ownership and management of the business to some extent. The management board is charged with executing good governance and at all times acts in trust for the owners of the business.

It is expected whatever decision is made at board level, is made for the best interests of the owners of the business. The board is expected to manage the business, taking into account stakeholder interests such as the employees, the regulators, the customers, amongst others.

The role of the board to its owners is a very wide subject and there are certain principles that the board is expected to adhere to in conducting its affairs. Such principles include transparency, ethics and avoidance of conflict of interest.

A common question businesses have is who to appoint into their boards in terms of age, qualification, expertise and so on. There have been a lot of changing dynamics in boards over the years and today’s board room set up does not look the same as it was 10 years ago.

These are some of the changes.

Boards have embraced the young directors. We are seeing more youth being appointed to boards than was the case few years back. For example, the Managing Director of Goldman Sachs as at last year was a 28-year-old Oxford graduate.

I feel boards are embracing young directors because of academic qualifications. Some boards also do it for image especially businesses that serve a young population such as technology firms.