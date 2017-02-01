Local ice cream maker offers key learning points for health enterprises

Home

Members of the public eat ice cream at an event in Nairobi: Consumer trends towards healthier living call for change of tack in marketing of the products. PHOTO | FILE

For those of us who grew up in Nairobi’s Eastlands in the 90s, the Lyons Maid ice cream man in his tricycle was a popular fixture of the city’s estates. The army on wheels as they rode for their daily destinations from the factory around Outering Road elicited Pavlovian anticipation of a “sweet treat” for many children.

Punctual as the German transport system and resplendent in the uniform, Lyon’s sales team epitomized efficiency and a well-oiled sales force any successful corporate body would envy.

It has been a while since I’ve seen the tricycle ice cream man again in the estates, perhaps due to a changing business environment and a shift in product supply chain by the business. A recent survey of the ice cream market offers reflection and analysis points for health care entrepreneurs.

One notable observation from the exercise was that Lyons Maid, now in addition to ice cream has diversified into yoghurt . Though a small component of its product portfolio it was a well thought-out product addition.

No doubt the decision to include yoghurt could have been a business strategy informed by a market analysis. As a former monopoly facing an assault from several new entrants eating into the market share, this was a move in the right direction.

Ongoing consumer trends towards healthier products coupled with the global ice cream market getting negative reviews from nutrition experts means more yoghurt is now consumed locally than ice-cream ; an inverse of the 90s.

What led to the change in tack?

The overcrowding of ice cream products also meant marketing and sales expenses had to go high. As often happens whenever new entrants join a market dominated by a monopoly, the battle is on the price front. Usually the new entrant will have a lower priced product and some consumers will opt to settle for the cheaper one.

The second consideration is labour costs. The old ice cream delivery model was heavily manual and required individualised sales efforts and heavy maintenance costs for the vending cycles. As wages gradually rose it became more and more difficult to make a profit.

While a few other positive developments like increased refrigerators and the growth of the retail supermarket chain worked towards lowering distribution costs and increasing utility maximisation, things have been different. The present circumstances dictate the new distribution channels through retail stores and targeting the masses.

These observations on Lyon’s products offer a few learning points for entrepreneurs in healthcare like medical clinics, pharmacy and laboratory chains.

Leaders in each segment in particular need to prepare for that eventual “tectonic market shift” especially those enjoying near monopolies.

When an alternative products arrives with a better business delivery model and easier market entry points, a rapid adaptation curve will be needed. Anticipation of the market dynamics is necessary to prepare for such eventualities and threats to your product.

Take note of ongoing technology, financial, labour laws and business models to evaluate how they may impact your product. If your advantage is due to available ready capital, what happens when a higher capitalised rival enters the market?