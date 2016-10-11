More effort needed to improve Nairobi’s water, sewer services

Home

A water vendor in Tena Estate, Nairobi. Running water taps all year round were the norm in Nairobi up to the late 1990s. PHOTO | FILE

The ongoing German government-supported Water Week discussions rekindle a recent observation that I made.

Driving down Thika Road, one gets a sense of the challenges Nairobi leaders face in terms of offering water and sewerage services amid a rapidly growing population.

Though one can’t easily establish both the volume of water consumed and sewerage effluent generated daily in these areas, the figures must be high.

My observation along Thika Road was that multi-storeyed apartments seem to be the residential option of many Nairobians.

City Hall does not have readily available public data on the number of dwellers, but it is visible that the area is highly populated. The area hosts mostly low-income residents and students all the way to the three university towns of Ruiru, Juja and Thika.

The voters’ register density and mobile users’ data for these areas offer estimates albeit inaccurate since these two only offer glimpses of the adult demographics alone.

For those who grew up in Nairobi, running taps all year round up to the late 90s was the norm: even in the Eastlands.

This slowly eased into the water crises era a decade ago that saw many neighbourhoods forced to survive with dry taps for months on end.

The number of plastic water storage tanks and jerry cans Nairobi households accumulated over the decade is a good indicator of the unreliable water supply crisis.

However, of the two challenges of water and sewerage services provision the biggest concern is the sewerage system. No doubt the existing infrastructure is inadequate.

While water can be got from alternative sources like rain, private boreholes and streams or dams, sewerage is a totally different issue all together.

Everyone invariably has to connect to the public sewerage infrastructure.

The way forward is implementing the three recommendations necessary to solve the sewer problem: reduction of the amount of water entering the system, scaling up the sewerage capacity and incorporating modern water cistern and piping technology.

For the individual, the starting point is in your toilet and washrooms: easily the biggest culprits in this debate. By design toilet technology has improved and city planners should ban the old four gallon (about 13 litre) cisterns.

Ensuring that houses refit to the “smart” six liter flushes could save households 30 percent of water. This could reduce the volume the city sewer system carries to waste treatment plants.