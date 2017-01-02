Election, interest rate cap shape list of movers and shakers in 2017

Politics and policy

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Just eight months to the next polls, President Uhuru Kenyatta is a man struggling with the burden of incumbency. He romped to power about four years ago on the promise of — among other things — spearheading a digital revolution and modernising agriculture.

He has made some progress. The government has digitised a lot of services. His pet laptop project is being piloted. The promise to put one million acres of land under irrigation however remains a distant mirage. Only 0.003 per cent of the one million acres that he pledged to irrigate in Galana-Kulalu has been put under crop.

He has only covered half the distance in his promise to pull down electricity cost from Sh20 to Sh10 per kilowatt hour. His big bet on infrastructure projects has pushed public debt to record levels.

He will be asking Kenyans to elect him for the second term in August. While he remains the opinion polls’ favourite, critics see his administration as one that has been riddled with allegations of high-profile corruption, some of them affecting his close associates.

His crackdown on civil society groups ahead of polls has also raised eyebrows. The eight months ahead are particularly crucial as he strives to change the image of his government amid threats of industrial strikes and ethnic division.

Raila Odinga, Cord leader

In spite of the stint served in the Moi and Kibaki governments, the former prime minister easily comes across as an intransigent oppositionist. As de facto leader of the opposition, Mr Odinga has been keen to score quick points by rejecting nearly every government initiative.

Supporters regard him as one man who has fairly done his bit in keeping the Jubilee administration on its toes. When he is not opening a lid on major corruption scandals, he is leading street demonstrations to force the government to a negotiation table.

Though it is still not clear whether he’ll be the Opposition’s joint candidate, Mr Odinga is definitely a man to watch in 2017. Opinion polls suggest he is currently trailing President Kenyatta in the race to State House.

His supporters think he is the most experienced of the opposition leaders to deliver the presidency. The next eight months will be crucial for Mr Odinga as he leads the push for free and fair elections from outside Parliament.

Pundits believe his action with regard to contentious electoral laws can either tone down the political tension or aggravate it ahead of polls.

Justice David Maraga, Chief Justice

Justice Maraga has been the country’s Chief Justice for four months but expectations are rising as the New Year begins. Kenyans expect him to clear a backlog of cases that has chocked the judicial system and help improve Kenya’s Doing Business ranking.