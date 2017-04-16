LG donates Sh4m to Kikuyu Hospital’s amputee kitty

Magazines
LG donates Sh4m to Kikuyu Hospital’s amputee kittySunday, April 16, 2017 16:29
South Korean tech giant LG Electronics has donated Sh4 million to the PCEA Kikuyu Hospital.
LG said the funds would be used to buy equipment for the hospital’s prosthetics unit.
Part of the donation will spent in helping poor patients (amputees) access treatment at the hospital and to raise awareness on the difficulties people with physical impairments face.
Now in its 11th year, the partnership between the company and the hospital has helped more than 700 patients, who are victims of road accidents, diseases, domestic violence and factory accidents.
Jackline Mwende, who lost her hands due to an alleged domestic violence incident, is among the latest beneficiaries of the funding.
“This is a long lasting relationship with the hospital, and we want to expand our reach. Prosthetics need replacement from time to time, making forcing us to scale up our support from the Sh3 million we gave previously to Sh4 million this year,” said the LG Electronics East Africa chief financial officer, Jinho Seok.
Knee prosthetics for adults and children cost Sh50,000 and 30,000, respectively, making the specialised treatment beyond the reach of many ordinary Kenyans.
The hospital receives about 500 cases annually and only a few can afford treatment.
“Disability from such amputations, no doubt hinders full participation in the economic and social life development of the affected. I am, however, glad that LG’s contribution has seen some of those people get back to playing an active role in the society as contributors to the economy and in a way lessened their burden,” said hospital’s chief executive Patrick Kimpiatu.
