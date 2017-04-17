Magazines Youth fund mulls low-interest loans for creatives to develop talent

Youth fund chairman Ronald Osumba. file photo | nmg

The Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF) plans to roll out a loan facility targeting youth wishing to commercialise their talent.

Ronald Osumba, the fund’s chairman, said the youth would be allowed to borrow a minimum of Sh500,000 once the facility is rolled out, adding that they are yet to determine the size of the financing yet.

“We will most likely roll out between June and July 2017. Right now we are at the approval stage then run tests before launch of the product,” Mr Osumba said in an interview with Enterprise.

The interest rate chargeable on the loan is yet to be finalised but the fund reckons it would be below six per cent per annum.

The talent development loan for youth in the creative and performing industries will finance their working capital, production and recording costs.

The government has allocated the youth fund Sh600 million in the 2017/2018 financial year to enable it carry out its mandate.

Mr Osumba said the talent development loan will help address the chronic youth unemployment and open trade opportunities for those in the creative industry.

Other youth fund products are the Agri-Vijana loan, business expansion loan Vuka, incubator loan, constituency based loans and the Bid Bond & Local Purchase Order loan.

Earlier in the year, Mr Osumba while addressing the Second Youth Leadership & Talent Summit at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology in Kakamega urged the youth to tap into emerging technologies.

“Globalisation and the rapid uptake of new technologies have opened up huge possibilities for the commercial development of creative products,” he said.

A number of renowned Kenyans have created wealth around sports and the creative industry including athlete Ezekiel Kemboi and gospel musician Emily Kosgey.