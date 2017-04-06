Magazines Africa’s Soundbwoy in First Kenya Performance

Prisca Ojwang’ is also set to perform at Blankets & Wine. PHOTO | COURTESY

There are two exciting concerts to look forward to this weekend featuring an array of top African stars alongside some of Kenya’s finest artists.

The highly rated Nigerian star Timaya will be the headline act at the 13th edition of the Barbeque Live (BBQ Live) at the Ngong Racecourse Waterfront tomorrow.

First performance

The same venue will host the first Blankets and Wine event of the year on Sunday with a line up headed by AKA from South Africa and Nneka of Nigeria.

Known as the Soundbwoy of Africa, Timaya who is originally from Bayelsa State in Nigeria will be making his first performance in Kenya during the BBQ Live, a bi-monthly event that targets young professionals connecting through music and barbequed food.

Since he made his debut in 2006, Timaya has risen to become one of Nigeria’s most prolific urban artists thanks to hits like “Bang Bang”, “I Like the way”, “I Concur” and “Halleluyah” that are anthems around Africa.

His music is a fusion of Afro beat and Highlife with dance hall and hip-hop and he has released collaborations with Sean Paul, Busy Signal and Machel Montano.

BBQ Live will also feature music sets mixed by some of the country’s most popular DJs including Joe Mfalme, Saint Africa, Moh and Spin cycle from Mombasa. Meanwhile, South African rapper, singer and producer AKA along with the fiery performer Nneka from Nigeria will be the main attractions at Sunday’s Blankets and Wine.

Born in Cape Town, AKA (Kiernan Jordan Forbes) is one of the most exciting talents to emerge from South Africa in recent years and has enjoyed a string of hits including “All eyes on me”, “Baddest” and “The World is yours”.

The “Super Mega” or self-styled “Prince of South African Rap” was named Best Male Artist at the South African Music Awards in 2012.

Opening Acts

Since then, he has also been nominated for a host of MTV African Music Awards and Channel O Video Awards. AKA has been the opening act for global stars like Kanye West, Big Sean, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar during their performances in South Africa.

He has recorded collaborations with other African stars including Diamond Platnumz, Wizkid and Ice Prince. Nneka returns to Kenya for the first time since she performed here in 2012 during a tour that also took her to Zanzibar for the Sauti za Busara festival.

The singer, songwriter and guitarist was born and raised in Nigeria but moved to Germany at 19 for her university studies. Her music is hard-hitting social and political commentary inspired by her idols, Fela Kuti and Bob Marley.

Nneka’s trademark lyrical style is a combination of English, Igbo and Pidgin. Her latest album “My Fairy Tales” explores the struggles that face Africans in the diaspora, a situation that the singer describes as “hustling in another man’s land.”

Sound of Combination

Nneka’s sound is a combination of West African pop styles like Afrobeat and Highlife with soul, R&B, hip-hop and reggae.

You can connect with her music by looking up videos for songs like “My Love, My Love”, “Book of Job” and the outstanding “Heartbeat”.

Among the global stars she has shared the stage with are The Roots, Gnarls Barkley, Nas and Damian Marley.

As usual with every Blankets and Wine, the international acts perform along side a host of Kenyan musicians. For this edition Fena Gitu the fast rising urban soul singer, songwriter and producer, represents the homegrown talent. Other singers on the bill are Prisca Ojwang, Ukweli, Tetu Shani, Suraj, Trina Mungai and Ciano Maimba.

She has established herself through songs like “Fenamenal woman”, “Brikicho”, “African Massive” and “Sema Ng’we.”

Last year, Blankets and Wine brought top international acts like Aloe Blacc, Estelle and Kool and the Gang to Kenya.

“We’re excited to be back and build on our amazing 2016,” says Muthoni Ndonga, who started Blankets and Wine in 2008 and has seen the event through over 60 editions.

“In addition to the great festival that people have grown to love, we’ve got some new tricks up our sleeve that will make the day even more special,” she says.