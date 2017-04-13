Magazines Are Your Indoor Plants Poisonous?

Jerusalem Cherry. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

The cheerful blooms and shiny succulent leaves of indoor plants not only make the house beautiful, but also purify the air. But sometimes looks can be deceiving.

Some plants in living rooms or bedrooms are not safe for pets and children.

Florence Kiage, a florist at Plants Galore, a shop that sells flowers in Nairobi, cautions that before one settles on an indoor plant for a home or office, learn the fine details of the plant.

“Some indoor plants are toxic in nature, hence dangerous to children and pets,” she said.

While most are dangerous when ingested, others may be harmful when their stems or leaves are touched. Poisoning can also occur through eating the soil or drinking water from the plant tray.

Despite this reality, few garden centres or flower shops provide warning labels on potted plants leaving the buyers with the hustle of doing their own research.

“Your intention might be to decorate the home with flowers but you end up bringing in pollen irritants that some of your family members might react to,” said Agnes Mwihaki, a floral artist at Floral Interior.

Some of the most dangerous indoor plants are the Jerusalem cherry, Aloe vera whose juice if ingested acts as a purgative which causes diarrhoea and the loved peace lily which is toxic to dogs and cats.

Others that are commonly grown in homes and offices include;

Dieffenbachia (Dumbcance plant)

This is a large and showy plant which often graces office lobbies and is perfect for homes in huge pots. If the leaf is chewed, the throat and tongue swell, preventing speech; hence the plant’s common name, dumbcane. The swelling in severe case may cause suffocation. If you have curious children or pets, avoid placing it where they can reach it.

Phillodendron

This tropical plant is loved for indoor décor owing to its wide and imposing leaves, its growing habits as well as its captivating colours.

Its bad effects are exposed when one ingests pieces of this plant. The plant contains some potentially toxic elements.

Contact with the plant sap may result in a burning sensation in the skin, irritability and swelling of the lips and tongue.

In terms of immediate remedy, wash off any plant sap from the skin and eyes.

To ensure the plant is causes no harm to pets or little ones around the home, ensure you keep the tendrils and leaves trimmed.

Arrow-head plant

Also known as Sygonium, is a preferred indoor plants because of its heart-shaped leaves and its easy maintenance.

The sap or juice of this popular plant is highly toxic and contact with it can lead to irritation on the skin, mouth, throat and stomach.

As a safety precaution, the plant should be placed on the desk top or on the cabinet to limit contact with pets and humans.

“The plant characteristically grows very fast, shedding its leaves often. To ensure safety is maintained, pick the fallen leaves and discard them often,” said Florence.

Asparagus fern

This house plant is adored for its feathery foliage which is usually used in floral arrangements.

This is especially used in bouquets of roses. In certain instances it is colour-sprayed to make more appealing.

Though beautiful, the plant is toxic and dangerous to pets such as cats and dogs since its ingestion can cause vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

As a precaution avoid placing the potted fern plant on the floor hang the plant somewhere where the pets cannot reach.

Rubber plant

The plant is native to northeast India, Malaysia and Indonesisa. It is referred to as Fiscus elastic in most circles.

It is preferred for indoor settings as it has broad oval shiny leaves and its ability to withstand drought.

Ideally, it should be placed next to a window with sheers that allow lots of light in, lest its leaves begin to fall off.

It yields a milky white latex when injured or broken which causes skin irritation.

Since this tropical plant can grow up to 50 feet tall, it placement is reserved for the floor as opposed to the desktop. The plant is highly discouraged in households with small children.

Snake plant

This evergreen perennial plant also known as the mother-in-law’s tongue is a treasured indoor ornament for its stiff vertical leaves.

The variegated snake plant is rated as one of the best air filters especially if you put in your bedroom.