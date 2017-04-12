Magazines Kenyan Bash Haulier sues Danish firm in debt dispute

Local logistics firm Bash Hauliers is entangled in a court battle with Denmark’s Damco Group over a Sh9 million debt for transport services it offered in 2009.

Bash Hauliers argues that Damco has refused to settle the debt and wants Justice Louis Onguto to issue a court order compelling the Danish firm to pay up.

Damco has, however disputed the debt, and claims Kenyan courts have no authority to delve into the dispute as the contract it signed with Bash Hauliers provided that any spat arising from the deal would be settled in England.

The Danish firm has further argued that the case should at least be transferred from the High Court to the chief magistrate’s court as it involves an amount less than Sh20 million.

Under Kenyan laws, any dispute involving amounts below Sh20 million are to be determined by the chief magistrate’s court.

But Mr Justice Onguto in a ruling has held that he shall continue hearing the case as it was filed before 2015 when laws were changed to increase caps for cases handled by the chief magistrate’s court.

Bash Hauliers had filed the suit in 2011 but it has never proceeded to a full hearing.

“It would not be too ambitious to state that the parties now only await a hearing date. The amount claimed is just within the juris diction of the magistrate’s court.

When the suit was filed the magistrate’s court lacked the requisite monetary jurisdiction.

It would be inappropriate to transfer the case to the magistrate’s court at this stage,” Mr Justice Onguto held.

Damco’s objection to the suit had been initially dismissed in 2012, but the Danish firm in August last year asked the judge to review the matter and re-determine its objection.

The firm argued that one of the authorities relied on while dismissing its objection had been overturned by an appeal court.

But Mr Justice Onguto held that the dismissal of Damco’s objection did not have sufficient material to warrant a review the move.