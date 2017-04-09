Magazines Brand partnership thinking that produces juicy results

Telkom, which runs the Orange brand, is facing stiffer competition. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Satellite television service DStv Kenya and telecoms operator Telkom Kenya are offering customers a free Orange WiFi router and 30GB free Internet bundle with each DStv high definition decoder for Sh3,800 in a strategic partnership designed to gain market share for both brands.

The move comes with both brands currently losing market share to competitors and alternative technologies.

DStv Kenya has lost 288,000 subscribers in the last year in Sub-Saharan Africa, forcing it to drop its prices by between five and 15 per cent, in the face of cable TV competition, and as some consumers walk away from cable TV altogether in a move to Internet TV.

“We have lost a lot of subscribers in the last year in sub-Saharan Africa, people have just not been able to afford it,” said Bob Van Dijk, the CEO of Naspers, the parent company of DStv in an interview with Mail &Guardian.

Meanwhile, Telkom Kenya, which runs the Orange brand, is facing ever stiffer competition in both voice and data, with its mobile subscriptions falling from 2.9m in September last year to 2.8m by December.

By the final quarter of 2016, Telkom Kenya’s market share had fallen to 7.4 per cent, according to the ICT Sector Quarterly Statistics Report released last week by the Communications Authority of Kenya.

But, by partnering, both brands are seeking to create joint sales and distribution opportunities, and offer stronger product value to their consumers, thereby capturing more sales.

“Most brand partnerships are between companies in different sectors, but they see an opportunity in increasing their profits and sales by coming together. It also gives them the chance to tap into each other’s customer base, thus a wider market reach,” said Bruce Gumo, a marketing analyst at Biztrace, a marketing solutions agency.

“However for such a marketing strategy to succeed both companies need to maximise on the brand values they share rather than transactional gains. It is a long-term commitment so if the brands focus more on transactional gains, they will fail to deliver on quality as they will be more focused on the short term-gains thus may end up losing customers.”

An example of brands that unsuccessfully employed the DStv/Orange partnership strategy was the partnership of Microsoft and Nokia. In 2011, the two global brands announced that Nokia would begin using phone software made by Microsoft, in a strategic partnership designed to increase sales in the smartphone market, where Apple and Google were the dominating brands.

At the time, Microsoft controlled only two per cent of the global market for smartphone software and Nokia, once the global leader in the mobile phone market with a 50 per cent market share, had fallen to a market share of 29 per cent.

Industry analysts hailed the alliance “It is a big win for Microsoft today. Windows Phone 7 is no one’s priority....For Nokia, the big question is how quickly can the company execute on this,” said Pete Cunningham, an analyst with Canalys, a research firm in Reading, England in an interview with The New York Times.