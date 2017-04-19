Magazines Building of Sh1bn Kisumu KPC jetty starts in a week

The ground breaking for the construction of Kisumu Oil Jetty will take place in a week, marking a crucial step for the project that is set to dramatically transform the oil business in the region.

Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) import a huge percentage of their petroleum products using trucks from the Kenyan port of Mombasa to the Eldoret or Kisumu KPC depots, a route considered expensive and inconveniencing.

But the Sh1 billion jetty whose tender was awarded on Monday last week is expected to speed up and make cheaper transportation of petrol to the neighbouring countries and win back market share lost to Tanzania.

“The jetty will boost safe and cheaper transportation of petroleum product through Lake Victoria to the neighbouring countries and increase our competitive edge in the region as the leading oil transporter,” Mr Sang told Shipping and Logistics.

The construction of the jetty has seen KPC shelve its early plan to construct a pipeline connecting Kisumu and Busia. The jetty, Mr Sang said, will be more convenient.

The rafts of measures to better the oil market have excited dealer companies.

Speaking at a recent event in Kisumu, Group Managing Directors for top oil firms, Mr Polycarp Igathe (Vivo Energy Kenya), David Ohana (KenolKobil) and Jack Chebett of Stabex International lauded the move saying the Busia route was too expensive.

Mr Igathe said: “The pain of using Busia route to take the commodity all the way to central Africa and returning the tankers empty is too much. We are grateful to KPC for thinking of using lake transport which will be very convenient for us.”

“As multinationals, we survive by partnering with locals. We are glad that for the past two years, KPC has been running all terminus very well. Our grievances are solved immediately, unlike before when we have had to sit in boardrooms for weeks addressing issues,” the Vivo boss added.

Mr Ohana said they had lost heavily to Dar Es Salaam due to difficult operations. They had also pulled out of Mombasa due to hefty cost.

“But our presence in Rwanda and Burundi is heavy where we sell huge volumes of petroleum,” he said.

“In Mombasa, we only had 10 to 12 million litres hence using trucks was more competitive than using train, but generally expensive. We are happy to revive our stakes here due to better environment,” said the KenolKobil MD.