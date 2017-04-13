Magazines Caring For Your Bones After Age

Growing up, I thought that all elderly people were meant to stoop as they walked. I thought it was the norm.

However, as I got to know a little more about bone health I came to realise that the stooped hunched over posture seen in many of our elderly folk can be avoided if we begin to take care of our bones early in life.

What affects bone health?

Age: Your bones become thinner and weaker as you age. Although the process, slowly begins in your 30s, it is most noticeable once you hit your 50s.

Gender: You are at greater risk of developing osteoporosis if you are a woman who has gone through menopause than a man of a similar age. This is partly because women have less bone tissue than men and the effects of hormonal changes that occur in menopause.

Body size: People who are extremely thin or have a small body frame have been found to have a greater risk of developing osteoporosis.

Race: People of white or Asian descent are at greater risk of getting osteoporosis as compared to black people.

Family history: Having a parent, sibling, aunt/uncle or grandparent who has osteoporosis puts you at greater risk of developing the same.

Diet: A balanced diet rich in protein, calcium and vitamin D is crucial for healthy bones.

Physical activity: People who lead sedentary lifestyles generally have a higher risk of developing brittle bones as compared to more active people.

Smoking: It is thought that tobacco use contributes to weak bones.

Alcohol and caffeine: Research suggests that too much alcohol and caffeine reduces calcium absorption in your body putting you at risk for developing weak bones.

Hormone levels: The drop in reproductive hormones (oestrogen and testosterone) that occurs as one ages can lead to weakening of bones in both genders. Thyroid hormone imbalances can also cause bone loss.

Medical conditions: People with eating disorders, digestion problems, and those who have undergone extensive stomach surgery or weight-loss surgery are at a higher risk of developing brittle bones.

Medications: Long-term use of steroids, certain breast cancer drugs, some anti-depressants and seizure drugs can put you at risk of developing brittle bones.

What can you do to strengthen your bones?

Exercise

Bones remain healthy if you ‘stress’ them regularly. In other words, you must stay active. It is recommended that adults under the age of 65 years try and do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activities each week. Weight-bearing exercises and resistance exercises are particularly important for improving bone strength.

What is the difference between weight-bearing exercises and resistance exercises?

Weight-bearing exercises are ones where your legs and feet support your weight as you work out. They include jogging/running, dancing, brisk walks, skipping and aerobics. With resistance exercises, you use your muscle strength to work against some sort of resistance. These exercises include lifting weights, press-ups or using resistance equipment at a gym.

Caution: High intensity weight bearing exercises such as running can be harsh on the knees and ankles especially if you have had previous injury or if you are overweight. If you develop pain, talk to a qualified trainer about proper knee and ankle protection to be used during exercises. In addition, you will likely need to tone down the workouts until your body can cope with the stress. Resistance exercises can lead to serious muscle, tendon and other soft tissue injuries if not done appropriately and must always be initiated by a trainer to ensure that technique and posture is correct.

Eat a healthy, balanced diet

Eat a diet rich in calcium, protein and vitamin D. Calcium rich foods include dairy products like milk, yoghurt and cheese, green leafy vegetables (like sukuma wiki, terere and broccoli), nuts, soya bean products and fish like omena. It is also important to know that low fat dairy products in the market are supposed to contain just as much calcium as full fat ones.

Good food sources of vitamin D include eggs, oily fish, red meat and cereals or margarine or dairy products fortified with vitamin D.

Get some ‘sunshine’

Sunlight is crucial in the body’s production of vitamin D which is needed for healthy bones. Daily direct exposure of about 15-20 minutes is often sufficient.

Quit smoking and limit alcohol

As earlier explained both smoking and alcohol have a negative effect on your bone health. Limit alcohol intake to 3 units/ day (man) and 2 units/day (woman).

Hormone replacement therapy

HRT with oestrogen is often given to women with very troublesome menopausal symptoms like hot flushes/sweats, painful vaginal dryness, aching joints and sleep disturbance. It can also help to maintain healthy strong bones. It has, however, been associated with an increased risk for breast cancer and is not advocated as treatment for everyone.

Supplements

If you find it difficult to get enough calcium and vitamin D from your diet, ask your doctor or pharmacist about supplement tablets. The recommended daily allowance for calcium is 1,200 mg a day for women after age 50 and for men after age 70. The recommended daily allowance (RDA) for vitamin D is 600 IU for people under the age of 70 years.

Consult your doctor