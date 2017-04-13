Magazines Classic Swahili Desserts With Five-Star Twist

Kashata wa nazi served with strawberries, mint leaves and chocolate. PHOTO | COURTESY

At InterContinental Hotel, the Easter spirit is captured in the presentation of its African desserts that borrow their taste from the Coast.

Guests at its Club Lounge can pick either of its two desserts served during the festive season which the hotel promises will awaken their taste buds.

On the menu is mkate wa tambi which is noodles cooked in coconut powder mixed with sugar and cardamom and kashata ya nazi.

“Both desserts are rich in locally sourced and loved traditional edibles including coconuts, gooseberries, cardamom (iliki) and sweet melons,” says Charles Murage, senior pastries chef.

He says that most customers love African dishes because it is not only healthier but tastier.

Chocolate eggs

Mkate wa tambi is served alongside croissants made from a mix of wheat flour and sorghum or millet.

Kashata ya nazi is a true reflection of what Easter is all about. This dessert prepared from coconut chips bonded together in cardamom, sugar and colour is ideally served on a flat plate.

Traditionally, decorated or painted eggs are used during Easter as gifts.

Times have however changed and the decorated eggs are now replaced by chocolate eggs wrapped in colourful foil or plastic eggs filled with confectionery such as chocolate.

At InterContinental, the kashata ya nazi is accompanied with a golden chocolate egg.

The dessert is garnished with chopped strawberries, goose berries, sweet melon, mint leaves and chocolate chips.

Charles who has worked at InterContinental over the past 15 years says that cooking is an art and it is the creativity of the chef that plays out during meal presentation.

The Utalii College graduate says since most of the Swahili dishes are sugar-sweet, kashata ya nazi is exactly that.

The secret to keeping the customers happy, he says, is consistency and keeping tabs on food trends.

Home-made Kashata

To satisfy your cravings of kashata wa nazi, you can make it at home.

“First, you cook the sugar into a thick syrup, add desiccated coconut to it while hot then throw in spices such as cinnamon, ginger and cardamom,” Charles says.

Boil the sugar and water into a syrup for around 15 minutes. Add the other ingredients including food colour.

The next step is to grease your surface with oil and pour the mixture on it.

“Then use the back of your large spoon to flatten the kashata to the desired thickness. Refrigerate to allow cooling before cutting into desired shapes,” he says.