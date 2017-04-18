Magazines Current pricing of fuel hurting far-flung counties

Let’s spare some thought for northern Kenya counties. Other than enduring delays in the supply of basic items, residents have to pay higher prices compared to what an average consumer pays elsewhere in the country.

And so when the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) cut petroleum prices on April 15, the first time in three months, it is only in the north where petrol prices continue to soar above the psychological Sh100 per litre mark.

That compares poorly with Mombasa, where residents now pay a maximum of Sh94.93 per litre. A resident of Garissa must part with Sh102.72, Marsabit Sh105.05, Liboi’s Sh105.60 and Sh106.40 in Wajir.

Well, petroleum pump price is a function of a number of factors, among them depot losses and transport charges from sea port jetty. But fuel is no ordinary commodity. It affects a region’s economy in many subtle ways. Because of ripple effects, the state has been controlling its price for close to a decade now. Why should the ERC formula expose northern Kenya residents to high prices?

Even without detailed statistics of money circulation, household incomes and rate of inflation per county, one can still easily discern that Nairobi City County has the highest concentration of the middle class in Kenya.

An average Mombasa resident is also materially well-off compared to a counterpart in Wajir, Turkana or Garissa. That make’s ERC’s fuel pricing formula somewhat regressive, one that is punitive to low income earners but rewarding to rich counties. That is an inverted logic that should never fester for long.

In this era of devolution, every county, including those in the north look to State for affordable energy to power their growth plans. It is not too late to change ERC’s formula. If the agency were to include a uniform transport parity charge on all consumers to achieve equal retail price across the country, the obvious beneficiary would be oil marketers.