Magazines Dressing Kenyans from Fashion Runways

In Angie Masseur's store, clothes sourced from international fashion runways, simple and elegant handbags, shoes and jewellery stand out.

She has a mix of hand-stitched satins, lace evening gowns, chic trousers and short cocktail dresses, flowy blouses; offering Kenyan middle-class and high-end buyers the latest in the fashion market.

“These are the latest that I picked out from Spain Fashion Week in Barcelona when it took place in February. I am still waiting for another shipment from Barcelona,” she said.

Angie travels a lot attending international fashion shows and picking clothes straight from the runway to bring them back to her four stores.

Kache By Angie is located in Nairobi’s in Westgate Mall, Yaya Centre, the Junction Mall and in Karen.

She stocks clothes from big fashion houses like Carolina Merino, Bocetto, Chesco, Jus D’orange from Paris, Veneno en la Piel, among others.Having been in the fashion business for 14 years, she said she now understands the African woman.

“The Kenyan woman is educated, well-travelled and knows what she wants. Most have visited countries where fashion is very dynamic and have learnt to appreciate high end designs. And will demand nothing less.”

She said in Kenya most of the times you find new arrivals—designs that were showcased two or three years ago by a fashion house and not new collections.

However, Angie stocks new collections showcased at Milan Fashion week or Barcelona.

“I like silk and lace which are very light. And currently some of the fashions that were coming out during the 2017 Spain Fashion Week were large airy tops called Bodets,” she said.

Angie started off from the boot of her car and her living room.

She loved dressing up when taking her daughter to playschool and other mothers noticed her unique style.