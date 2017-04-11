Magazines First phase of Ngong Road expansion on course, says authority

A section of Ngong Road. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Work on the first phase of a project to expand Ngong Road is 34 per cent complete, signalling the end of traffic snarl-ups on the route.

A presentation to the Upper Hill Residents Association officials from the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) said the basic work on the 2.75 kilometre stretch were progressing well.

The first phase of the road’s expansion is supposed to cover the 2.6 kilometre stretch form the Kenya National Library to Kilimani Ring Road junction at a cost of Sh1.3 billion. Kura said it had relocated utility infrastructure such as power lines, data cables , water and sewer lines.

“A dedicated contractor has been procured for the relocation of water and sewer lines at a cost of Sh261 million,” said Kura. Work began in August last year and KURA expects that this phase of the project will be complete by July.

The project involves converting Ngong Road into a dual carriageway and building pedestrian and cycling paths. The design also provides for the inclusion of a special bus lane to be used exclusively by public transport vehicles under the rapid transit system.

Intelligent traffic lights at major intersections are yet another special feature expected on the road. The smart lights at junctions will allow a longer period of traffic flow from roads with most vehicles as opposed to the current analogue lights which are time-based, and restricted to allowing and stopping vehicles at intervals.

The project is financed by the Japanese government and carried out by Japanese firm, World Kaihatsu Kogyo (WKK).

Japan is also financing the second phase of the project, covering the distance between Yaya Centre and Dagoretti Corner. Work on this phase of the project will begin in July.

However, the government in January advertised for investors to bid for yet another stretch of road— between Dagoretti Corder and Karen Roundabout— which will be financed by the state.