Magazines Kenya tops global cash remittances via phones

Mobile money in Kenya has evolved to become a loan disbursement tool. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya now accounts for nearly a fifth of total cash sent globally via mobile money platforms, highlighting Nairobi’s stature as the cradle of mobile money.

Kenyans moved Sh316.77 billion via mobile cash out of the $22 billion (Sh2.2 trillion) sent across the globe in December 2016, according to latest data from GSMA.

This works out to 14.4 per cent of total global volumes.

“Ten years after the launch of M-Pesa, mobile money is ubiquitous in Kenya. Growth was explosive from the start,” says GSMA’s State of the Industry Report on Mobile Money — Decade Edition: 2006 To 2016.

Seven out of every 100 mobile money account holder is in Kenya, given that there are 34.95 million mobile money users in Kenya; with total global numbers at 500 million users.

Kenyans transacted Sh3.35 trillion via mobile cash last year compared to Sh2.82 trillion in 2015.

Mobile money in Kenya has evolved to become a loan disbursement tool, adding to other uses such as peer transfers, betting, paying for shopping, utility bills (water, rent and electricity), school fees, receiving dividends, and buying government securities.

There are six major mobile money platforms in Kenya — M-Pesa, MobiKash, Airtel Money, Orange Money, Tangaza, and Equitel — backed by a network of 165,908 agents as at December 2016.