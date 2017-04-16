Magazines Mastercard gives start-ups more time to apply for support

Mastercard aims to help start-ups grow their businesses faster. photo | AFP

Mastercard’s Start Path Global 2017 class has extended African applications for start-ups wishing to benefits from its support.

Mastercard said in a press statement that it will continue to accept applications until April 23.

The programme is open to start-ups in Africa and across the world that are rethinking banking and payments and have raised a significant seed of Series A round of investment.

During the six-month virtual programme, Start Path will provide the start-ups with operational support, mentorship, and investment they need to develop the next generation of commerce solutions and grow their operations.

Start Path was launched in 2014 and has since received interest from 5,000 start-ups and worked with 100 companies across 24 countries. Its main objective is to help start-ups to grow their businesses faster than they could by themselves.

Start-ups that join the programme can benefit from the knowledge of a global network of Mastercard experts, access to Mastercard customers and partners, and the ability to innovate on top of Mastercard solutions.