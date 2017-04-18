Magazines Miritini station sets stage for June launch of SGR services

Standard gauge railway station in Miritini, Mombasa. photo | Jeff Angote | nmg

The new Miritini standard gauge railway station is nearly complete, giving Kenyans a rare feel of changes expected in the coastal city as Kenya prepares to unveil its fast trains on the Mombasa-Nairobi route.

The construction of the station — which has an annual capacity of 450,000 people — stands out among the official preparation for the June 1 commissioning of the train service.

A spot check by the Business Daily indicated the security agency have also taken every step to ensure the success of the June 1 launch.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett who visited the Miritini station last week said adequate arrangements had been made for the rollout.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that the physical facilities are safe so that when the time comes to transport passengers and cargo,we will be sure that it will be safe,” he said. “There are a few things remaining but I am confident that by June 1, we’ll be ready to provide security.”

The station has ample space for travellers to move around. From June 1, four trains will each haul 200 containers a day, with the trip between the Mombasa port and Nairobi lasting six to eight hours.

Two passenger trains will move an estimated 1,000 people daily in just four-and-half hours.

The air-conditioned passenger coaches offer first, business and economy classes. Drinks will be served to passengers from a trolley pushed along the aisle, there is also a dining car that can accommodate 50 passengers and a luggage coach. The train will also operate a courier services.

According to Kenya Railways managing director Atanas Maina, the Miritini station is more than 95 per cent complete and was undergoing final touches. It will be completed by end of April. Cargo scanners will be installed at some SGR stations.

State-of-the-art passenger hubs will be built in Mombasa and Nairobi as well as five other intermediate stations in Mariakani, Voi, MtitoAndei, Sultan Hamud and Athi River. A total of 40 stations are planned to be built along the line, 33 out of which will be ready when the railway becomes operational.

Transport Cabinet secretary James Macharia has also said phase one of SGR is 99 per cent complete.

Kenya Railways has received a number of locomotives and rolling stock as preparations for commissioning of the SGR trains enter final stages.

The train will provide a vital service and help address the growing congestion on the roads.

The locomotives and rolling stock delivered earlier have been inspected and are currently being subjected to tests which began last month. The passenger train completed its maiden test journey from Nairobi to Mombasa on March 8.

According to Kenya Railways, operations will feature freight and passenger train services with the passenger operating two types of trains — intercity passenger train express service between Mombasa and Nairobi stopping only at Mtito Andei to allow passage of the passenger train going in the same or opposite direction. And county train which will make a stop at each of the seven stations — Mariakani, Miaseny, Voi, Mtito Andei, Kibwezi, Emali and Athi River to allow residents access the service.