NTSA raises the red flag on car fraudsters

NTSA director general Francis meja. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has warned of possible fraud in an online vehicle transfer platform where details of some car owners do not match with their tax data.

The State agency says some of the profiles on the transport integrated management system are fake and may be used to con those selling or transferring their vehicles.

“It has, however, come to the attention of the authority that a number of registered accounts have details that do not match the credentials of actual owners,” said Francis Meja, director general at NTSA, in a notice.

“To this end, the authority shall not be liable for any transactions within your account,” he warned.

The NTSA in January migrated vehicle registration, inspection booking, transfer of ownership, record search, driver licence record search, driving licence issuance as well as licence renewal to an online portal.