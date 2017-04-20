Magazines Pimping a Porsche

People stand around Porsche cars, during the inauguration of a private museum dedicated to Porsche at the Auberge Ostape in Bidarrau, South-western France. PHOTO | AFP

High net worth individuals looking to add other toys to their collections will most likely go for vehicles that meets their stature.

While reliability is an obvious factor, the possibility of a personal touch on a new car makes a great statement about one’s taste and financial might.

Luxury car brand Porsche is well aware of the customer of means willing to spend thousands of dollars on customisation.

Porsche Kenya, the company’s local dealership, caters to the crop of dollar millionaires with the thirst for objects of desire that ooze class; the kind of cars that command attention on the road and in parking bays.

Buyers eyeing the latest model of the Porsche Cayenne, for instance, can dictate their demands to the manufacturer in Germany by picking out unique features on the “configurator”, a computer programme that allows for the selection of custom elements of a car.

“This brand involves state-of-the-art processes and technologies to guarantee our customers the best quality money can buy. We usually have a sit-down with the customers to come up with the desired make and then forward the agreed configuration to the manufacturer after both ends sign an order agreement. Customers have to wait for up to six months for their car to be produced,” said Dimitris Karakoulas, the GM at Porsche Kenya.

A Porsche Cayenne, straight from the factory, is a beauty to behold but there are tens of personal-touch elements that can be made, among them the “yachting mahogany”, which adds a unique wooden touch to an otherwise all-leather interior.

The rear-entertainment add-ons mounted at the back of the front seats are meant to keep the passengers at the back entertained especially during long journeys.

Other custom features include heated windscreens, which come at an extra cost of $747 (Sh74,700) and the off-road underbody protection, which cost the buyer $1,791 (Sh179,100).