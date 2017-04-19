Magazines Plan to revamp Kenol-Sagana-Marua road gathers pace

Sagana-Marua road. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The upgrade of the 85.5 kilometre Kenol-Sagana-Marua road has gathered steam after the environment watchdog invited the public to air their views on the project.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHa) intends to upgrade the road into a dual carriageway in efforts to ease traffic congestion on road which is part of the Mombasa -Nairobi-Addis Ababa Road Corridor.

It is anticipated that improvement of the road will ease movement of goods from the Port of Mombasa to the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa and vice versa.

“The National Environment Management Authority invites members of the public to submit oral or written comments within thirty days to the Director-General, NEMA, to assist the Authority in the decision making process of this project,” said Nema Director-GeneralGeoffrey Wahungu in a public notice.

Nema said it is inviting public views after receiving the Environmental Impact Assessment Study Report for the Kenol-Sagana-Marua Road project.

Construction of the road which transverses three counties including Murang’a, Kirinyaga and Nyeri is expected to take 12 months.

Among the anticipated impacts from the construction are soil erosion, visual intrusion, notice and ground vibration as well as resettlement and compensation.