Menu
LYNET IGADWAH
By LYNET IGADWAH
More by this Author

Summary

    • Somanet incorporates all KPSA member-schools’ information including functional contacts, performance history and fee structure, assisting parents in school selection.
    • An online application to any school of choice receives an instant response through email or text message.
    • Nearly 10,000 private institutions have signed up on Somanet under its various packages- Bronze, Gold, Silver and Platinum.

Magazines

Platform to show vacancies in schools

Thursday, April 13, 2017 9:04
By LYNET IGADWAH
A teacher enters details of a student registering for Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education online. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG
A teacher enters details of a student registering for Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education online. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG  

The Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA) has unveiled a converged data system that allows parents and learners easy access to vacancies in schools.

The portal dubbed Somanet incorporates all KPSA member-schools’ information including functional contacts, performance history and fee structure, assisting parents in selecting the school to enrol the children to.

An online application to any institution of choice receives an instant response through email or text message.

“The system seeks to address emerging operational challenges for private schools in Kenya by providing them with high quality mobile and web services,” said Somanet systems implementation manager George Thuo.

‘’This platform enables schools to upload information about their institution. It can be deemed as the information parents are always looking for when selecting a school for their children,’’ he said.

The concept of Somanet, which was developed by Kensoft Business Systems on behalf of KPSA, was motivated by a need to accelerate growth in the education sector given its potential.

Currently, most parents rely on referrals to get the right schools for their children which offers them limited choice and is in some instances misleading.

Also Read

To date, nearly 10,000 private institutions have signed up on Somanet under its various packages- Bronze, Gold, Silver and Platinum.

In the Headlines