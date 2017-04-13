Magazines Platform to show vacancies in schools

A teacher enters details of a student registering for Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education online. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG

The Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA) has unveiled a converged data system that allows parents and learners easy access to vacancies in schools.

The portal dubbed Somanet incorporates all KPSA member-schools’ information including functional contacts, performance history and fee structure, assisting parents in selecting the school to enrol the children to.

An online application to any institution of choice receives an instant response through email or text message.

“The system seeks to address emerging operational challenges for private schools in Kenya by providing them with high quality mobile and web services,” said Somanet systems implementation manager George Thuo.

‘’This platform enables schools to upload information about their institution. It can be deemed as the information parents are always looking for when selecting a school for their children,’’ he said.

The concept of Somanet, which was developed by Kensoft Business Systems on behalf of KPSA, was motivated by a need to accelerate growth in the education sector given its potential.

Currently, most parents rely on referrals to get the right schools for their children which offers them limited choice and is in some instances misleading.