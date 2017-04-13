Magazines Sweet news for potato farmers with CIP portal

A sweet potato trader. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The International Potato Centre (CIP) has established an online knowledge platform that provides information on sweet potato farming to growers in Kenya and Africa.

This first of its kind portal is considered a global meeting point for anyone interested in all things related to sweet potato farming.

According to Christine Bukania, Knowledge Management Officer at CIP, the platform is able to guide farmers as they begin their planting journey until they harvest and take the products to the market.

Its searchable directory provides farmers with a list of technical experts such as scientist, researchers and agricultural officers that can offer insights on effective sweet potato production techniques.

Professionals are also able to download up to 13 modules from the site that guide them in their information dissemination work.

The manuals ensure that farmers across the globe get access to uniform and credible information backed by latest technologies in the production of sweet potatoes.

“We have them in different languages like English, Kiswahili, French and Portuguese which make it easy for farmers across the continent to understand the information well,” stated Ms Bukania.

In the ‘“Communities of practise” section of the portal, farmers can link up with specific groups of individuals undertaking activities similar to theirs such as sweet potato breeding, management, marketing, processing and utilisation.

These are open forums where discussions ensue and people share ideas on best practices in particular fields.

The online platform also provides insights about ongoing sweet potato cultivation projects in different parts of the world, as well as training opportunities that can benefit farmers.