The best revenge is massive success

“The most successful people started from nothing. They did not wait for the opportunity to knock but created the opportunity on their own, worked hard and made history.”

Honda Motor Company is the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer since 1959, the world’s largest manufacturer of internal combustion engines and the second-largest Japanese automobile manufacturer in 2001.

Honda is the eighth largest automobile manufacturer in the world. But do you know the humble beginning of this world class company?

Soichiro Honda, the founder of the company was always passionate about automobiles.

Honda’s story starts when he went for a job interview to work for the Toyota company. Honda was rejected and was told that he was not fit for the job!

The man did not give up, he was not dejected after experiencing failure and decided to create a company that competes with Toyota and so Honda Motors was born.

Yet another brilliant inspirational success story is that of Stephen King. Most of us know Stephen King the famous writer but few know about his life story.

Stephen’s first novel was rejected almost everywhere it was submitted to the extent that he threw it in the garbage! His wife got the story out of the garbage and insisted that he submits it again and in the end he became the Stephen King we know now!

There are some very important lessons we must learn from these two inspirational success stories – one that rejection should make no sense if we believe in ourselves and two is to never give up.