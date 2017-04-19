Magazines Tour operators eye local safari vehicles after tax break

VAT exemption will be a huge relief to tour firms planning to modernise their fleet. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Tour firms have said they will ditch imports for locally assembled safari vehicles after the Treasury proposed to waive Value Added Tax (VAT) in the financial year beginning July 1.

The firms expect the prices of vehicles specially modified for safaris to fall sharply following the fiscal move.

The Kenya Association of Tour operators (Kato) Coast branch chairperson Monika Solanki said exemption from 16 per cent VAT on locally assembled tour vans would encourage tour firms to buy new vehicles and offer quality service to tourists.

“The VAT exemption will be a huge relief to tour firms planning to modernise their fleet ,” she added.

Southern Sky Safaris managing director Philemon Mwavala said : “The VAT exemption will make tour companies purchasing new vans to save a substantial amount of money.”

He however called on the government to give tour firms more time to switch to the specially modified vehicles.

Mr Mwavala said in the neighbouring Tanzania, most of the tour firms use specially modified vehicles for safari since they enable tourists to enjoy game viewing.

“Apart from the tourism benefits, the tax exemption would boost the local assembled vehicle industry and help create jobs for the youths,” he said.

While presenting a budget statement for the financial year 2017/2018 at the national assembly, Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich proposed VAT exemption on local assembled vehicles.