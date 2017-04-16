Magazines Waning brands rethink strategy as new entrants take over turf

Kodak, once a global giant in film and photography industry went under for being too slow to adopt innovations. photo | afp

Global consumer goods company Unilever has announced plans to exit its margarine business, just a year after the company launched a marketing campaign for its Blue Band margarine in Kenya dubbed the ‘Good Breakfast Initiative’.

Unilever chief executive Paul Polman said the spreads business remained challenged in Europe and the US, which had driven the decision to launch a process to either sell or demerge spreads.

“After a long history in Unilever, we have decided that the future of the spreads business now lies outside the group,” he said in a statement.

The decision to sell the spreads business, valued at around £6 billion (Sh774.8 billion), or spin it off as a separate business, follows from declining sales in developed markets as consumers have switched progressively to butter.

“There has been a resurgence of butter across markets that has led to a decline in spreads sales. “The latter can be tackled through sustained marketing, but not enough to influence the former on a global scale,” said Cedric Nzomo, digital director at Verge Digital.

Defending the spreads market has also been made harder by the higher nutritional value of butter and changing views on nutrition.

Emerging markets

In the UK, research by market researchers Mintel shows that annual sales for margarine and spreads has dropped by more than a third over the past five years, from £605 miilion (Sh7.8 billion) to an estimated £399 million (Sh5.2 billion) in 2016, while butter sales have gone up from £666 million (Sh8.6 billion) to £706 million (Sh9.1 billion).

Unilever has reported that it achieved modest growth in sales of spreads in emerging markets in 2016, but that this rise was not enough to offset continued declines in developed markets.

Unilever’s spreads business includes Blue Band, Becel, Dorina, Flora, Psychka, Rama, Country Crock, Bertolli, Stork and I Can’t Believe it’s Not Butter.

In Kenya, Blue Band is the company’s most renowned spread brand and last year initiated a health nutrition marketing campaign in a bid to raise national awareness and initiate behaviour change programmes to increase sales.

This move to more aggressive marketing is common for products that were once market leaders, but have since moved to the fourth stage of a product’s life cycle — the decline stage — where the market share is falling.

“The main strategy to employ to bring back a product is generally through creating a memorable, shareable campaign that is highly targeted and high impact,” said Nzomo.

“However, rarely, if ever, is a product ever saved, therefore it is worth questioning whether that would be too little, or too late at this stage, vis a vis Unilever’s larger shift in direction.”

In the Harvard Business Review, Theodore Levitt, a professor of marketing at the university, argues that few companies are able to weather the competitive storm at that stage of the life cycle.

“As demand declines, the overcapacity that was already apparent during the period of maturity now becomes endemic. Some producers see the handwriting implacably on the wall but feel that with proper management and cunning they will be one of the survivors after the industry-wide deluge they so clearly foresee,” he argues.

But few products or companies survive through marketing once a product has simply been overtaken or replaced, or the public is moving to a better substitute.

An example of one such effort that failed in the end despite an aggressive marketing campaign while at the decline stage was Atari, the first-to-market producer of video games.

The company was once a market leader, controlling 80 per cent of the video-game market in 1982.

However, with the entry of Nintendo into the market in 1985, its dominance was overtaken as consumers opted for its competitor’s more sophisticated games.

By 1991, Nintendo controlled 86 per cent of the video game market in North America, while Atari faced ownership issues and eventually went out of business.