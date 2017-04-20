Magazines Why Bentayga is a perfect fit

The Bentley Bentayga. PHOTO | COURTESY

The Kenyan luxury car market has come of age, inviting fancy manufacturers as the Bentley.

Starting June this year, Bentley will be selling its Bentayga (SUV), Flying Spur (sedan) and Continental GT (two-door coupé) in the country through a local dealership with Multiple Group.

The Mulsanne model, which will be available much later, is regarded as the “pinnacle luxury” loved for its performance.

Top speed

The car accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in 5.3 seconds and comes with a top speed of 296 km/hr and a 6.75 litre, twin turbocharged V8 engine.

“Bentley has four different models that are more adaptable in the Kenyan market. The Bentayga model is considered to be the most adaptable car in Kenya from the Bentley. It is known as a resilient, luxurious and one of the fastest SUVs in the world. It is an exceptional vehicle in terms of performance quality and luxury and this is the car that has been in sold in Kenya before,” said Dimitris Karakoulas, an executive at Multiple Group which entered in 2014 with the Porsche brand.

“The Bentley Continental GT also fits well into the Kenyan market because it matches characteristics of the Kenyan road from the ground clearance and everything about, you can drive it without having to worry about much.”

Even if the Bentley is at the very top of the luxury range, buyers can personalise the interiors at an extra cost.

Cars ordered through the local dealership will only allow interior branding using personalised logos.

“For customisation, the desired (logo) designs will be sent to England, and the customer will be required to travel alongside the designer for a complete briefing. This makes personalisation quite a costly affair, but in the end, it is really worth every cent,” Dimitri said.