Magazines Your guide to a memorable Easter

Tamarind Dhow. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Easter holiday is a time to spend with family and friends and you may find yourself having no idea of what to do to have a memorable weekend.

From where to go to where to eat out, this Easter guide will leave you spoilt for choice.

The Garden Restaurant & Bar

Sample authentic Chinese cuisine as you enjoy the view of Nairobi’s skyline at Garden restaurant.

This Easter weekend, they will be offering a two course set menu for Sh1,200 and a three course set menu for Sh1,800 inclusive of a soft drink or a mocktail.

Sirocco Aqua Bar at Heron Portico

Throughout the Easter holiday, Sirocco Aqua Bar will be offering Easter brunch from 11am to 3pm for Sh2,495 for adults and Sh1,495 for children.

A live band, swimming and Easter games are some of the fun activities to enjoy.

Lord Delamere Terrace at Fairmont, The Norfolk

Unwind in the serene ambiance enjoying a champagne brunch featuring chocolate and ice cream stations, cookie-making activities for the children with the chef, treasure hunting in the garden and face painting for Sh4,400 per person.

Lucca at Villa Rosa Kempinski

Enjoy Sunday brunch from 12.30pm to 4 pm this Easter Sunday with music from the Gogo Simo band for Sh6,999 per person including free flow of bubbly.

There will be a special children’s corner with a dedicated buffet and lots of fun activities, including Easter egg craft with egg shells and egg cartons, egg hunting, face painting and lots of presents for Sh1,900 per child for children between six-12 years.

Atrium Brasserie at Amber Hotel

Indulge in local and continental cuisine with an international twist featuring Southeast Asian, Scandinavian and French influence at Atrium Brasserie’s Good Friday family dinner offer for Sh2,800 for a platter for four and Sh4,200 for a platter for six.

On Easter Sunday, have a three-course lunch buffet inclusive of a soft drink for Sh2,300 per person.

Children under 5 years get complimentary meals and children under 12 get 50 per cent discount.

Tamarind Dhow

Experience the magical wonders of dining on the dhow with the warm sea breeze soothing you to relaxation as you enjoy a special Easter family lunch.

If you plan to spend Easter weekend at the coast, take a cruise on the dhow and enjoy their fresh and delicious seafood platter for Sh3,000.

Lord Erroll

Start your long weekend on a fun note with tapas and happy hour from 5pm to 7pm and cure your hangover over brunch on Saturday from 10am to 1pm.

Activities such as an Easter egg hunt and a bouncing castle will be available for the children.

On Easter Sunday from 10am to 1pm they will be having an English roast, and happy hour sundowners from 5pm to 7pm.

About Thyme

Have a memorable holiday with About Thyme’s eclectic Easter menu featuring traditional roast lamb and trimmings for lunch and dinner all Easter weekend for Sh2,000 per person.

They will also be having an all weekend brunch from 11am to 1pm.

Bonhomie at Concord-Hotel

Indulge in a delectable Easter Sunday Brunch at Bonhomie for Sh2,500 per person, and Sh1,500 for children between the ages of 5 to 11 years and complimentary meals for children below five years.

Fun activities include Easter egg treasure hunt and more.

Urban Eatery

Experience a vibrant, refreshing and upbeat ambiance at Urban eatery and enjoy 70s and 80s live music on Good Friday with Ireland’s DJ Snagman from 6.30 pm to midnight.

Enjoy fun activities with your family on Easter Sunday from bouncing castles, face painting, bike rides and an Easter bunny treasure hunt.

Sarova Whitesands