How brick and mortar marketing can increase insurance penetration

Magazines

Prof Judi Wakhungu, Environment and Natural Resources secretary (right), and other government officials tour the Jubilee Insurance stand at a school in Nakuru County during the launch of an agriculture product. PHOTO | SULEIMAN MBATIAH

Resolution Insurance recently launched its 10th Kenyan branch in Thika. It is a costly move, but one that the firm hopes will pay dividends with time, earning it more customers.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

It is a marketing move that other insurance firms in Kenya, where market penetration has remained at just about three per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the longest time, can emulate to ease accessibility to its products.

Lack of accessibility has been identified as one of the reasons why Kenyans shy away from buying insurance, alongside several marketing blunders.

According to a report released this month by advocacy group, Twaweza East Africa, 53 per cent of Kenyan do not buy health insurance because they deem it expensive. The rest are mostly without a cover due inaccessibility and poor information.

In the same survey, 13 per cent of respondents said that they were not buying because they lack awareness of insurance, a further 12 per cent because they were without information on how insurance works, while seven per cent said there was lack of service providers in their locality.

Another eight per cent felt that health insurance is unnecessary, while the final eight per cent cited other reasons.

With such market research, firms that take measures to solve any of the aforementioned challenges, have good prospects of increasing their customer base and one such measure is setting shop near the target customer.

Resolution Insurance’s move seeks to address the lack of service providers in different areas.

“The opening of the Thika branch will see more Kenyans access our insurance products and solutions at an affordable price tailor-made to suit their needs,” said Alice Mwai, the managing director of Resolution Insurance.

“We have a total of 49 insurance firms, which equates to about 1.1 insurance companies for every one million Kenyans – a similar ratio to Kenya’s banking sector. However, penetration still remains lower than the average of 3.8 per cent in Africa,” she said.

Compared to other countries in the region, such as South Africa, which is considered a well-developed insurance market with a penetration rate of 14.2 per cent, Kenya’s insurance market lags well behind.

According to research firm KPMG in an article titled Insurance in Africa: who is buying it?, the success of the insurance industry in South Africa can be attributed to the trust that consumers have for financial providers and a high level of risk awareness.

GDP per capita

“South Africa’s insurance penetration rate is among the highest in the world and well above the level one would expect it to be given its GDP per capita. The country’s life insurance sector in particular is miles ahead of the rest of the continent,” read the article.